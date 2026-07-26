Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Victoria

Today's game between Necaxa and Monterrey will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

US-based fans can watch Necaxa vs Monterrey live on FOX Deportes and Fox One, with streaming available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Necaxa host Monterrey at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that has plenty riding on it for both sides.

The home side come into this one under Martin Varini, looking to build on a positive result after beating Atlante 2-1 in their most recent outing. Necaxa sit eighth in the Apertura standings and will be eager to climb further up the table on their own patch.

Monterrey, coached by Matias Almeyda, arrive in Aguascalientes just two days after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Santos Laguna. The Rayados sit one place above Necaxa in seventh and will be targeting three points to keep pace with the sides above them.

These two clubs have met four times in the past two years, and Monterrey have won each of those encounters. That record will give Almeyda's side confidence, though Necaxa at home have proven difficult to break down at times this season.

For Necaxa, this is a chance to prove they can compete with one of Liga MX's most established clubs on their own turf. A win here would be a significant statement in the context of the Apertura.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Necaxa are managed by Martin Varini for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monterrey head into the game under Matias Almeyda. As with Necaxa, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Necaxa have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Atlante on July 17, which ended a run of mixed form. Earlier in that stretch, they were beaten 4-1 by Cruz Azul and 3-1 by Queretaro FC, conceding eight goals across those two defeats alone. They drew 0-0 with CD Guadalajara and 1-1 with Tigres in between. Across the five games, Necaxa scored five goals and conceded nine.

Monterrey's last five Liga MX results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Santos Laguna on July 19, following a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents in April. They also beat Puebla 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Atlas, while losing 3-1 to Pachuca. Monterrey scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026 at Estadio Victoria, where Monterrey won 2-0 in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Monterrey have won all five, with Necaxa failing to score in four of those encounters. The aggregate score across the five games stands at 11-2 in Monterrey's favour, including a 5-2 Monterrey win at Necaxa's ground in April 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Necaxa are currently eighth while Monterrey sit in seventh place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: