Liga MX - Game Week 8 12 Sept 2026 - 21:10 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Tigres will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 9:10 PM.

Monterrey vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monterrey host Tigres at the Estadio BBVA in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries weight for both clubs, each needing points to climb away from the wrong end of the table.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados arrive off a bruising summer. A 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup final in Houston was the last time they took the field, a result that capped a tournament in which Monterrey showed flashes of quality without ever stringing them together consistently.

That final loss came after Almeyda's side drew 2-2 with CF America in the Leagues Cup and suffered a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Atletico de San Luis in the same week. Three losses from their last five matches across all competitions tells a story of a squad that has struggled for rhythm.

Tigres come into this derby in no better shape. Guido Pizarro's side sit 15th in the Apertura standings, and their recent Liga MX form has been flat. A 1-1 draw with Necaxa on September 6 was their most recent result, a point that does little to ease the pressure building at the club.

The Clasico Regio is always charged regardless of form or table position. At the Estadio BBVA, with both sides desperate for momentum, expect a match played with urgency from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matias Almeyda has not confirmed a probable lineup for Monterrey ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Guido Pizarro has also not released a projected XI for Tigres at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the away side. Updates will follow as they come in.

Form

Monterrey head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup final on September 7, which followed a 2-2 draw with CF America in the same tournament. Almeyda's side did beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 in the Leagues Cup on August 26, though they also lost 1-3 to Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX and 2-0 to Leon earlier in the run.

Tigres arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Liga MX draw with Necaxa on September 6, following a goalless draw with Santos Laguna on August 30. Pizarro's side did beat Atlante 2-0 in Liga MX on August 22, though a 2-1 defeat to Atlas earlier in the run remains a concern. Tigres have scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on March 8, 2026, when Tigres won 1-0 at home against Monterrey. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Estadio BBVA in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Tigres hold the stronger record with two wins to Monterrey's one, with two draws, and the two clubs have combined for 10 goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Monterrey sit 11th while Tigres are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: