Liga MX - Game Week 9 19 Sept 2026 - 21:10 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:10 PM.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monterrey host Cruz Azul at the Estadio BBVA in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits a struggling home side against visitors arriving with genuine momentum.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados are in a difficult stretch. A 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup final was their last competitive outing before this fixture, and their Apertura campaign has lacked the consistency needed to push up the table.

Cruz Azul arrive in a different frame of mind. Joel Huiqui's side have won three of their last five across all competitions, including a 4-3 Liga MX win over CF America and a 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna. La Máquina are building something.

That said, Cruz Azul's most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami in the Campeones Cup, where Lionel Messi marked his 100th goal for the club with a historic header. The loss will sting, but the Liga MX table is where their focus now turns.

With Cruz Azul sitting fourth in the Apertura standings and Monterrey down in 12th, the visitors have the stronger platform heading into this derby. Almeyda needs a response at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matias Almeyda has not confirmed a probable lineup for Monterrey ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Joel Huiqui has also not released a projected XI for Cruz Azul at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the away side. Updates will follow as they come in.

Form

Monterrey head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Liga MX draw with Tigres on September 13, which followed a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup final. Almeyda's side did beat CF America 2-2 — recorded as a win — and Chicago Fire FC 2-1 in the Leagues Cup, though a 1-3 Liga MX loss to Atletico de San Luis remains a concern.

Cruz Azul arrive with three wins and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami in the Campeones Cup, but before that Huiqui's side put together an impressive run: a 4-3 Liga MX win over CF America, a 1-0 league victory over Santos Laguna, and a 1-3 win at Necaxa. Cruz Azul scored eight goals across those five fixtures and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on March 18, 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1. Before that, Cruz Azul won 2-3 at the Estadio BBVA in the first leg of the same tie on March 11. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record with three wins to Monterrey's one, with one draw also in the sequence.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Cruz Azul's fourth-place standing puts them firmly in the conversation for a liguilla place, while Monterrey's 12th-place position means they are fighting to avoid being cut adrift from the top half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: