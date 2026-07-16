Today's game between Mirassol and Gremio will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Mirassol vs Gremio is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Mirassol host Gremio in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of form and with very different objectives for the rest of the Brazilian top flight season.

Mirassol sit 19th in the table, deep in relegation trouble, and Rafael Guanaes needs a response from his side after back-to-back defeats in their last two outings across all competitions.

Gremio, placed 16th, are not in comfortable territory either. Luis Castro's side lost to Corinthians last time out in the league and will want to put distance between themselves and the drop zone.

The hosts have shown they can compete. A 1-0 win over Fluminense in late May demonstrated that Mirassol are capable of picking up points at this level, even if their overall record remains fragile.

Gremio's form has been similarly inconsistent. They beat Santos 3-2 in Serie A but have also drawn and lost in recent weeks, leaving their position in the standings uncomfortably close to the relegation places.

With both sides needing points, this is a fixture that carries real weight at the bottom end of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Mirassol vs Gremio, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rafael Guanaes takes charge of Mirassol with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gremio manager Luis Castro is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Mirassol head into this match with a record of two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A. They also lost 1-0 to Lanus in the Copa Libertadores, though they beat Always Ready 2-1 in the same competition. Across the five matches, Mirassol scored five goals and conceded six. Their only clean sheet came in the 1-0 win over Fluminense.

Gremio's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Corinthians in Serie A. They beat Santos 3-2 in the league and won 2-0 against Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana. Gremio scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 13, 2025, when Mirassol won 1-0 at Gremio's ground in Serie A. Before that, Mirassol beat Gremio 4-1 at home in April 2025, also in the league. Across the three recorded meetings, Mirassol have won all three, scoring eight goals to Gremio's five.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Mirassol sit 19th while Gremio are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: