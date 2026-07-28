Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Jul 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Liverpool and Wrexham will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Liverpool vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Club Friendly are listed below.

Liverpool and Wrexham meet in a pre-season Club Friendly at the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York, giving Andoni Iraola's side another opportunity to build sharpness ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

For Liverpool, it is a chance to sharpen their preparations under Iraola, who has taken charge of his first pre-season at Anfield. The Reds are navigating a busy summer of transfer activity alongside their tour commitments in the United States.

Wrexham arrive in New York riding the wave of their remarkable rise. Co-owner Ryan Reynolds has described the occasion as a "punch me moment," with the Welsh club's Championship outfit taking on a Premier League side at one of sport's most recognisable venues.

The Red Dragons come into this fixture with genuine confidence after claiming Premier League scalps during their pre-season schedule. Their tour form has been strong, and they will not be treating this as a ceremonial occasion.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are managing some defensive concerns. Joe Gomez picked up an injury during the 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland, and Iraola has been cautious about the fitness timeline of summer signing Jeremy Jacquet. The Reds' backline will be tested in New York.

Off the pitch, Liverpool's summer continues to generate headlines. Mohamed Salah's future remains unresolved, while the club's pursuit of PSG winger Bradley Barcola has gathered pace, with the French international reportedly open to a move to Anfield.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Wrexham live, the TV channel options, and the confirmed kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has flagged defensive concerns following Joe Gomez's injury in the Sunderland friendly, while summer signing Jeremy Jacquet is also working toward his first appearance for the club. Full squad details for both Liverpool and Wrexham will be updated closer to kick-off.

Form

Liverpool head into this match with a mixed recent record, going W1 D2 L2 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 25, and they drew 1-1 with both Brentford and Chelsea in their final Premier League matches of 2025/26. They scored 11 goals across those five games but conceded 11 as well, reflecting an inconsistency that Iraola will want to address.

Wraxham arrive in better pre-season form, picking up W2 D1 L0 from their last three competitive outings. They beat Leeds United 3-2 on July 25 and defeated Manchester United 1-0 on July 18, with a goalless draw against Wisla Krakow sandwiched between those results. Their last five matches in total produced a W2 D2 L1 record, with their only defeat coming against Coventry City in the Championship in April.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Club Friendlies Wrexham WRE 2 Liverpool LIV 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Liverpool and Wrexham have met just once in the available head-to-head data, with the sides clashing in a Club Friendly on July 7, 2007. Liverpool won that match 3-2, with Wrexham as the home side. This upcoming fixture at Yankee Stadium is a rare meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: