Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to build on their opening-weekend point after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United.

The Reds arrive into this fixture in a state of flux off the pitch. Iraola has publicly admitted he cannot guarantee Cody Gakpo will remain at Anfield beyond the transfer deadline, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both circling the Dutch forward. Liverpool are also closing in on a £140 million deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, though that move is unlikely to affect the squad available for this match.

Forest arrive at Anfield having lost their first two competitive fixtures of the season. Oliver Glasner's side fell to Leeds United in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup inside the space of three days, making this trip to Merseyside a difficult assignment at an early crossroads.

The visitors did strengthen their attacking options before the weekend, completing the £50 million signing of Liam Delap from Chelsea. The 23-year-old striker joins on a five-year deal and will be eager to make an impression, though it remains to be seen how quickly Glasner integrates him into his starting plans.

Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground for Forest in recent seasons, and Liverpool will look to their home crowd to drive them toward a first league win of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool have a number of players unavailable for Iraola. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa are all sidelined through injury. The projected XI sees Alisson Becker start in goal, with Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexander Isak among those named in the starting lineup.

Forest travel to Merseyside without Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona, both absent through injury. Glasner's projected XI includes Matz Sels in goal, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare in midfield and Igor Jesus leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool's last five results show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their only competitive fixture in that run was a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on August 23, with the remaining four matches coming in pre-season. They scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Nottingham Forest's last five results show two wins and three losses. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on August 25, following a 0-1 Premier League loss to the same opponents three days earlier. Forest did show positive signs in pre-season, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in their warm-up fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Forest hosted Liverpool at the City Ground and lost 0-1. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool hold the stronger record, winning three and drawing one, with Forest claiming one victory. The exception was a 0-3 defeat for Forest at Anfield in November 2025, Liverpool's most emphatic result in this recent run.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool sit 10th and Nottingham Forest are 15th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: