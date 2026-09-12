Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Fulham will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Liverpool vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to build on a positive run of results after securing a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

The Reds sit sixth in the table and will be eager to climb higher, though their domestic form has been mixed. Back-to-back league draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United were followed by a win at Ipswich Town, leaving Liverpool in need of consistency at home.

Fulham arrive in difficult circumstances. Alvaro Arbeloa's side have lost three of their last five league matches and sit 19th in the standings, making this a must-not-lose fixture for the visitors.

The summer transfer window brought significant change at Anfield. Bradley Barcola arrived for £123 million and made his first start against Atletico, while Alexander Isak continues to lead the line with Hugo Ekitike sidelined through injury.

There is also a fitness concern around Cody Gakpo, who picked up adductor trouble in the Atletico match. Iraola has not confirmed whether the Dutch forward will be available here.

Read on for full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa through injury. The projected XI shows Alisson Becker in goal, with a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are named in attack alongside Rio Ngumoha, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Victor Munoz completing the midfield.

Fulham are without Tom Cairney, though no suspensions are listed for the visitors. Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, and Joachim Andersen forming the defence. Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia lead the attack, supported by Alex Iwobi, Shea Charles, Joshua King, and Sander Berge.

Form

Liverpool have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, following a 0-2 victory at Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Prior to those results, the Reds drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in the league. Across the five matches, Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Fulham have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also fell 1-0 to Sunderland and 2-3 to Chelsea in the league. Their only win in this run came in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon, 3-0. Fulham scored seven goals across the five matches but conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 11, 2026, when Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won two, Fulham have won one, and two matches ended in draws. The five games produced 17 goals in total.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool are currently sixth while Fulham sit 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: