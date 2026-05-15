Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Uruguay 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Uruguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group H matches against Saudi Arabia (June 16), Cape Verde (June 21), and Spain (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Uruguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group H matches against Saudi Arabia (June 16), Cape Verde (June 21), and Spain (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/16 Saudi Arabia FS1 06/21 Cape Verde FS1 06/27 Spain FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Uruguay’s Group H fixtures against Saudi Arabia (June 16), Cape Verde (June 21), and Spain (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Uruguay?

In Uruguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are anchored by the national public broadcaster Canal 5and the telecommunications giant Antel. These partnerships ensure that the tournament remains highly accessible across the country, with a focus on delivering high-quality coverage of the national team's journey.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, DirecTV Sports (DSports) serves as a primary destination for fans, offering every single game live and in high definition. This premium service provides comprehensive match-day experiences, including expert tactical analysis and dedicated multi-camera feeds, ensuring followers of La Celeste can watch every match of their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Spain with world-class production.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the action through the Antel TV platform or the DGO app (DirecTV’s streaming service). These services offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Uruguay to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.