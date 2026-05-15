Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Tunisia 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Tunisia’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group F matches against Sweden (June 14), Japan (June 20), and the Netherlands (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Tunisia’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group F matches against Sweden (June 14), Japan (June 20), and the Netherlands (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/14 Sweden FS1 06/20 Japan FS1 06/25 Netherlands FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Tunisia’s Group F fixtures against Sweden (June 14), Japan (June 20), and the Netherlands (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Tunisia?

In Tunisia, the primary broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by beIN Sports, which serves as the exclusive home for the tournament across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As the region's official broadcaster, beIN Sports provides a comprehensive viewing experience that includes premium, multi-language coverage for every stage of the competition.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match tournament, beIN Sports will air every game live across its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with world-class analysis and commentary, ensuring followers of the Eagles of Carthage can watch every match of their Group F campaign against Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands in high definition. Additionally, the national broadcaster ERTT (Établissement de la Radiodiffusion Télévision Tunisienne) typically secures rights to broadcast selected matches free-to-air, prioritizing the national team's fixtures

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every game is accessible through the TOD streaming platform or the beIN CONNECT app. These digital services offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Tunisia to follow the progress of their team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.