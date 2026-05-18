Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Switzerland 2026 World Cup US TV Guide
To watch Switzerland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group B matches against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.
READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026
Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams
To watch Switzerland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group B matches against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.
Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?
Date
Opponent
FOX or FS1?
06/13
Qatar
FOX
06/18
Bosnia and Herzegovina
FS1
06/24
Canada
FOX
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary
To watch Switzerland’s Group B fixtures against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.
What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Switzerland?
In Switzerland, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, SRG SSR. This ensures that the entire tournament remains fully accessible to the public, delivering free-to-air coverage for viewers across every region of the country without any subscription fees.
To accommodate the nation's multi-lingual population, SRG SSR distributes full live coverage of the expanded 104-match competition across its regional networks. Terrestrial television viewers can watch the games with dedicated commentary and localized analysis on SRF (German), RTS (French), and RSI (Italian). This comprehensive setup ensures that followers of La Nati can catch every critical moment of their Group B campaign against Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Canada in high definition.
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NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every match is accessible live and on-demand through the broadcaster's respective digital platforms: SRF Play, RTS Play, and RSI Play. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing football fans in Switzerland to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile, tablet, or smart TV device throughout June and July.