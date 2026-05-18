Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Switzerland 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Switzerland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group B matches against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Switzerland’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group B matches against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/13 Qatar FOX 06/18 Bosnia and Herzegovina FS1 06/24 Canada FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Switzerland’s Group B fixtures against Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), and Canada (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, SRG SSR. This ensures that the entire tournament remains fully accessible to the public, delivering free-to-air coverage for viewers across every region of the country without any subscription fees.

To accommodate the nation's multi-lingual population, SRG SSR distributes full live coverage of the expanded 104-match competition across its regional networks. Terrestrial television viewers can watch the games with dedicated commentary and localized analysis on SRF (German), RTS (French), and RSI (Italian). This comprehensive setup ensures that followers of La Nati can catch every critical moment of their Group B campaign against Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Canada in high definition.

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every match is accessible live and on-demand through the broadcaster's respective digital platforms: SRF Play, RTS Play, and RSI Play. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing football fans in Switzerland to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile, tablet, or smart TV device throughout June and July.



