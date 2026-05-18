Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Sweden 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Sweden’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group F matches against Tunisia (June 14), the Netherlands (June 20), and Japan (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Sweden’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group F matches against Tunisia (June 14), the Netherlands (June 20), and Japan (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/14 Tunisia FS1 06/20 Netherlands FOX 06/25 Japan FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Sweden’s Group F fixtures against Tunisia (June 14), the Netherlands (June 20), and Japan (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Sweden?

In Sweden, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the public service broadcaster, SVT (Sveriges Television), and the commercial broadcaster, TV4. This partnership ensures that the entire tournament remains fully accessible to the public, delivering extensive free-to-air coverage for viewers across the country without requiring premium subscription fees.

To accommodate fans for the expanded 104-match competition, the two networks divide the live fixtures. TV4 carries a larger portion of the overall tournament, including the opening match and the final, while both networks split the group stage matches of the national team. These terrestrial broadcasts feature localized commentary, match-day studio programs, and expert analysis, ensuring followers of Blågult can catch every critical moment of their Group F campaign against Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan in high definition. SVT handles live coverage for the games against Tunisia and Japan, while TV4 broadcasts the crucial matchup against the Netherlands.

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every game is accessible live and on-demand through the broadcasters' respective digital streaming platforms: SVT Play and TV4 Play. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing football fans in Sweden to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile, tablet, or smart TV device throughout June and July.