South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





South Korea 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch South Korea’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group A matches against Czechia (June 12), Mexico (June 19), and South Africa (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch South Korea’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group A matches against Czechia (June 12), Mexico (June 19), and South Africa (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/12 Czechia FS1 06/19 Mexico FOX 06/25 South Africa FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch South Korea’s Group A fixtures against Czechia (June 12), Mexico (June 19), and South Africa (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in South Korea?

In South Korea, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by JTBC and the national public broadcaster KBS. Following the breakdown of "Korea Pool" negotiations with other major networks, these two broadcasters secured the rights to ensure that the tournament remains accessible to the Korean public.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, JTBC and KBS will air every game live across their respective terrestrial and cable channels. These broadcasts feature expert analysis from veteran commentary teams - including Bae Sung-jae for JTBC and former national team legend Lee Young-pyo for KBS - ensuring followers of the Taegeuk Warriors can watch every match of their Group A campaign against the Czechia, Mexico, and South Africa in high definition.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the action through the JTBC NOW app and KBS+. While digital rights negotiations often involve secondary platforms, these official broadcaster apps provide a flexible experience, allowing fans in South Korea to follow the national team's progress on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.