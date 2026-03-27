Where to watch Slovenia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Slovenia's young national team has been on the rise for quite some time. From the Julian Alps to the Mediterranean Sea, the country unites like no other when the national teams take to the field.

From past greats like Zlatko Zahovič and Boštjan Cesar to contemporary elite players Benjamin Šeško and Jan Oblak, the country has been blessed with some truly technical players.

As the team prepares to take the next step, join GOAL to follow their journey.

READ MORE: Where to watch Austria today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Slovenia TV Schedule

Where to watch Slovenia for free

Slovenia appears regularly on multiple national channels like FOX, ABC and NBC, which are available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo. Through their free five-day trial, you can watch the next game for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Slovenia worldwide

Here is how you can watch Slovenia worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Slovenia STV1 Canada Fubo Germany DAZN Austria DAZN MENA beIN Sports

Slovenian fans abroad can watch all the games without any restrictions by connecting to a premium VPN service.

Where to watch Slovenia in Spanish

Slovenia's games with Spanish commentary air selectively on Spanish affiliate channels of national channels. Occasional games also air on UniVision and Telemundo networks.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo