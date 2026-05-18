Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Senegal 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Senegal’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group I matches against France (June 16), Norway (June 22), and Iraq (June 26) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Senegal’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group I matches against France (June 16), Norway (June 22), and Iraq (June 26). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/16 France FOX 06/22 Norway FS1 06/26 Iraq FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Senegal’s Group I fixtures against France (June 16), Norway (June 22), and Iraq (June 26) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Senegal?

In Senegal, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise). As the country's central broadcaster, RTS ensures that the tournament remains accessible to the public, delivering free-to-air coverage for millions of viewers nationwide.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, RTS will air the tournament's key games live across its terrestrial and satellite television networks. These broadcasts feature localized commentary and expert analysis, ensuring followers of the Lions of Teranga can watch every match of their Group I campaign against France, Norway, and Iraq in high definition. This comprehensive public coverage is designed to unite the country behind the national team as they compete on the global stage.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the matches through the official RTS digital platforms and mobile applications. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Senegal to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.