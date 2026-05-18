Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Qatar 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Qatar’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group B matches against Switzerland (June 13), Canada (June 18), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Qatar’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group B matches against Switzerland (June 13), Canada (June 18), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/13 Switzerland FS1 06/18 Canada FOX 06/24 Bosnia and Herzegovina FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Qatar’s Group B fixtures against Switzerland (June 13), Canada (June 18), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Qatar?

In Qatar, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are anchored by beIN Sports, which serves as the premier home for the tournament across the host nation and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The broadcaster provides a comprehensive viewing experience that includes premium, multi-language coverage for every stage of the competition.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match tournament, beIN Sports will air every game live across its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. These channels are engineered to bring fans closer to the action with world-class studio analysis, pre-match insights, and localized commentary. This extensive production ensures that followers of the Maroon can watch every match of their Group B campaign against Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in high definition.

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every game is accessible through the TOD streaming platform or the beIN CONNECT app. These digital services offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Qatar to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.