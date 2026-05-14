Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Portugal 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Portugal’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group K matches against DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), and Colombia (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Portugal’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group K matches against DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), and Colombia (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/17 DR Congo FOX 06/23 Uzbekistan FOX 06/27 Colombia FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Portugal’s Group K fixtures against DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), and Colombia (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Portugal?

In Portugal, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between free-to-air networks and premium sports channels. The major national broadcasters RTP, SIC, and TVI provide extensive coverage of the tournament, ensuring that key matches, including all of Portugal's fixtures, are accessible to the public. Additionally, Sport TV serves as a primary destination for fans, offering a comprehensive viewing experience that includes both premium and digital access.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Sport TV will air every game live and exclusively across its suite of dedicated sports channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with expert analysis and commentary, ensuring followers of the Portuguese national team can watch every match of their Group K campaign in high definition. A new digital player, LiveModeTV, also provides free live broadcasts of 34 top matches via YouTube.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access every single game through the Sport TVapp or the RTP Play platform. These services offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Portugal to follow the progress of A Seleção and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.