Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Panama 2026 World Cup US TV Guide





To watch Panama’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group L matches against Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23), and England (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Panama’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group L matches against Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23), and England (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/17 Ghana FS1 06/23 Croatia FOX 06/27 England FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Panama’s Group L fixtures against Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23), and England (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Panama?

In Panama, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between Medcom and TVN Media, ensuring comprehensive coverage for fans across the country. These two major networks serve as the primary destinations for the tournament, providing both free-to-air and cable access to the matches.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, RPC TV (Medcom) and TVN Canal 2 (TVN Media) will air all of Panama’s Group L fixtures live and free-to-air. These broadcasts feature expert local analysis and play-by-play commentary, ensuring followers of Los Canaleros can watch every match against Ghana, Croatia, and England in high definition. Additionally, Tigo Sports provides further coverage for cable subscribers, offering a premium viewing experience throughout the tournament.

Viewers who prefer to stream the matches online can access the action through the dedicated digital platforms of the host broadcasters, such as Medcom GO and the TVN Pass app. These platforms offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Panama to follow the national team's progress on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.



