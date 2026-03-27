Where to watch Nigeria today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nigeria are one of the strongest and most successful teams in Africa. The Super Eagles compete on multiple fronts and always fight for glory with unwavering passion.

Nigeria is a talent factory, producing superstars and gifted players—from Jay-Jay Okocha to current standout Victor Osimhen—on a regular basis. The Super Eagles consistently make a statement with some of the best football kits and exceptional performances on the pitch.

As they embark on a new chapter, GOAL explains how you can watch their next game live.

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Live broadcast of Nigeria matches

Where to watch Nigeria for free

Nigeria's African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup are available on ESPN. Their matches in other tournaments, such as the World Cup, are broadcast on NBC, ABC, and FOX. These channels are available on leading streaming platforms, such as Fubo and DirecTV, which often offer a free trial to new users.

Where to watch Nigeria worldwide

Here is how you could watch Nigeria on TV worldwide.

If you are geo-blocked from watching Nigerian soccer games, you can connect to a VPN and enjoy all the action live.

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The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to watch Nigeria in Spanish

When Nigeria are in action in major tournaments, Spanish language speakers can watch them on TV in their favorite language. Fubo offers you access to the Spanish verticals of FOX, NBC, ESPN and beIN, allowing you to enjoy select games for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to buy Nigeria national team kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Nigeria kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.