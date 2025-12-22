Where to watch Egypt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Egypt men's national team stand out as one of the most historic and successful in African soccer.

With an unmatched pedigree on the continent that includes multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles, the Pharaohs regularly produce players of world class talent and repute, from Mohamed Aboutrika to global superstar Mohamed Salah.

To join Egypt in their quest to bring continental success to their country, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch them online and on US TV.

Upcoming Egypt TV schedule

Where to watch Egypt for free

Many international soccer games are shown on streaming platforms that offer new customers a free trial of their service before you have to commit to a subscription.

Both Fubo and DirecTV currently have five day free trials and offer access to a number of channels that regularly show live soccer such as ESPN, FOX, NBC and Fubo Sports Network, among many others.

Where to watch Egypt with Arabic commentary

Occasional Egypt national soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports USA with Arabic language coverage.

beIN Sports USA is available on a number of streaming services including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to watch Egypt worldwide

Egypt soccer games regularly attract a worldwide TV audience. International games are generally shown on the following channels worldwide.

For a specific upcoming Egypt game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Egypt ON Time Sports | MBC Masr MENA MBC Masr France L'Equipe UK BBC | ITV | Amazon Prime Video India FanCode Germany Sportdigitial FUSSBALL

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Egypt soccer game, you can do so by accessing your favoured streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

