Where to watch Egypt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt in friendlies and all major competitions

Egypt men's national team stand out as one of the most historic and successful in African soccer.

With an unmatched pedigree on the continent that includes multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles, the Pharaohs regularly produce players of world class talent and repute, from Mohamed Aboutrika to global superstar Mohamed Salah.

To join Egypt in their quest to bring continental success to their country, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch them online and on US TV.

Upcoming Egypt TV schedule

Egypt vs Zimbabwe
beIN SPORTS

Watch live on

beIN SPORTS
Fubo
Fanatiz
beIN SPORTS Connect
Egypt vs South Africa
beIN SPORTS

Watch live on

beIN SPORTS
Fubo
Fanatiz
beIN SPORTS Connect
Angola vs Egypt
beIN SPORTS

Watch live on

beIN SPORTS
Fubo
Fanatiz
beIN SPORTS Connect

Where to watch Egypt for free

Many international soccer games are shown on streaming platforms that offer new customers a free trial of their service before you have to commit to a subscription.

Both Fubo and DirecTV currently have five day free trials and offer access to a number of channels that regularly show live soccer such as ESPN, FOX, NBC and Fubo Sports Network, among many others.

Stream Egypt National Team matches live todayStart free free trial

Where to watch Egypt with Arabic commentary

Occasional Egypt national soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports USA with Arabic language coverage.

beIN Sports USA is available on a number of streaming services including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to watch Egypt worldwide

Egypt soccer games regularly attract a worldwide TV audience. International games are generally shown on the following channels worldwide.

For a specific upcoming Egypt game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
EgyptON Time Sports | MBC Masr
MENAMBC Masr
FranceL'Equipe
UKBBC | ITV | Amazon Prime Video
IndiaFanCode
GermanySportdigitial FUSSBALL

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Egypt soccer game, you can do so by accessing your favoured streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to buy Egypt National Team tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Egypt National Team tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the world. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Egypt National Team kits

: For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Egypt National Team kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

