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Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Haiti
World Cup

GOAL brings you all you need to stream Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 games across the United States.


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Haiti 2026 World Cup TV Guide


To watch Haiti’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group C matches against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Haiti’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group C matches against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.


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Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date

Opponent

FOX or FS1?

06/13

Scotland

FS1

06/19

Brazil

FOX

06/24

Morocco

FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Haiti’s Group C fixtures against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.


Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Haiti?

In Haiti, fans can catch every moment of Les Grenadiers' historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign through Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti. As the primary broadcasters for the nation, these networks provide a comprehensive viewing experience, ensuring that supporters don't miss a single goal as Haiti makes its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti will air matches live, bringing fans closer to the action with dedicated coverage and analysis. This allows followers of the Haitian national team to watch every match of their Group C campaign - including high-profile fixtures against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco - in high definition.

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Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the action through the official apps and digital platforms provided by these broadcasters. These platforms offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Haiti to follow the progress of their team and other global stars on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.

Frequently asked questions

Haiti has been drawn into Group C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face off against Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland.

Haiti’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Scotland is scheduled for Sunday, 14 June.

Duckens Nazon is the nation's leading all-time goalscorer and a clinical veteran whose composure in front of the net will be essential for capitalising on limited scoring opportunities. Frantzdy Pierrot provides a dominant aerial presence and physical strength as a centre-forward, often acting as a focal point for the attack in high-stakes matches. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde brings high-level European experience from the Premier League to the midfield, offering a mix of technical ball progression and tactical awareness. Danley Jean Jacques serves as a dynamic presence in the centre of the park, known for his goal-scoring contributions during the qualifying campaign and his reliable defensive work rate. Wilson Isidor adds a fresh attacking threat to the squad with his pace and versatility, having recently committed his international future to the team ahead of the tournament. On the defensive end, Ricardo Adé remains a crucial leader and a physically imposing centre-back who organizes the backline with veteran authority. Finally, long-standing captain Johny Placide provides experienced shot-stopping and a steadying presence as the team's last line of defence.

Haiti's group stage fixtures are all scheduled for late-evening kick-offs, with their first two matches against Scotland and Brazil starting in the mid-to-late evening and their final game against Morocco beginning in the early evening.

The official TV broadcasters carrying the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Haiti are Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti.

Haiti has qualified for the FIFA World Cup twice, with the 2026 tournament marking their second appearance following their debut in 1974.

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