Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Haiti 2026 World Cup TV Guide





To watch Haiti’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group C matches against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Haiti’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group C matches against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.





Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/13 Scotland FS1 06/19 Brazil FOX 06/24 Morocco FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Haiti’s Group C fixtures against Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), and Morocco (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Haiti?

In Haiti, fans can catch every moment of Les Grenadiers' historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign through Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti. As the primary broadcasters for the nation, these networks provide a comprehensive viewing experience, ensuring that supporters don't miss a single goal as Haiti makes its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti will air matches live, bringing fans closer to the action with dedicated coverage and analysis. This allows followers of the Haitian national team to watch every match of their Group C campaign - including high-profile fixtures against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco - in high definition.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the action through the official apps and digital platforms provided by these broadcasters. These platforms offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Haiti to follow the progress of their team and other global stars on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.