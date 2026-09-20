Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch the Fulham vs Manchester United match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local NBC or Telemundo affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Premier League clash kicks off today, Sunday, September 20, 2026, live from Craven Cottage, as Michael Carrick leads a wounded Red Devils side to Álvaro Arbeloa's new-look Cottagers. United are looking to bounce back from a tough week that included a derby day defeat against Manchester City and a Carabao Cup exit to Brighton & Hove Albion. Fulham were on the right end of a 3-2 scoreline in midweek, edging out West Ham United to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Premier League fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days NBC (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days NBC (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local NBC station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

NBC and Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

NBC: Channel 4 (WNBC)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

NBC: Channel 4 (KNBC)

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

NBC: Channel 5 (WMAQ-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

NBC: Channel 5 (KXAS-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Philadelphia Area

NBC: Channel 10 (WCAU)

Telemundo: Channel 62 (WWSI)

Houston Area

NBC: Channel 2 (KPRC-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Atlanta Area

NBC: Channel 11 (WXIA-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WKTB-CD)

Washington, D.C. Area

NBC: Channel 4 (WRC-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WZDC-CD)

Boston Area

NBC: Channel 15 / Cable 10 (WBTS-CD)

Telemundo: Channel 60 (WNEU)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

NBC: Channel 11 (KNTV)

Telemundo: Channel 48 (KSTS)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Premier League matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



