Everton vs Manchester United Premier League: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch the Everton vs Manchester United match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local Telemundo affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Premier League clash kicks off today, Sunday, September 6, 2026, live from Hill Dickinson Stadium, as David Moyes' Toffees square up to the Scottish manager's former club, Michael Carrick's Red Devils.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Premier League fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Philadelphia Area

Telemundo: Channel 62 (WWSI)

Houston Area

Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Atlanta Area

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WKTB-CD)

Washington, D.C. Area

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WZDC-CD)

Boston Area

Telemundo: Channel 60 (WNEU)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

Telemundo: Channel 48 (KSTS)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Premier League matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



