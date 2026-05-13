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Celine Abrahams

Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Egypt
World Cup

GOAL brings you all you need to stream Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 games across the United States.


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Egypt 2026 World Cup TV Guide


To watch Egypt’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group G matches against Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 21), and Iran (June 26) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Egypt’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group G matches against Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 21), and Iran (June 26). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.


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Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date

Opponent

FOX or FS1?

06/15

Belgium

FOX

06/21

New Zealand

FS1

06/26

Iran

FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Egypt’s Group G fixtures against Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 21), and Iran (June 26) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.


Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Egypt?

In Egypt, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held exclusively by beIN Sports, the primary destination for sports fans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As the region's sole rights holder, beIN Sports provides a comprehensive viewing experience that includes both premium and digital access.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, beIN Sports will air every game live and exclusively across its suite of dedicated FIFA World Cup MAX channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with expert analysis and multi-language commentary in Arabic, English, and French, ensuring followers of the Egyptian national team can watch every match of their Group G campaign in high definition.

Use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictionsGet Express

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access every single game through the TOD streaming service or the beIN CONNECT app. These platforms offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Egypt to follow the progress of the Pharaohs and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.

Frequently asked questions

Egypt will contest World Cup Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand. 

beIN Sports will broadcast all 104 matches live in HD and 4K Ultra-HD. Specialised "World Cup" channels are typically activated before the tournament.

Superstar Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season as a bona fide club legend. The 33-year-old turns 34 on the 15th of June, the same day they begin their campaign against Belgium. 

Also, keep an eye out for Man City attacker Omar Marmoush. 

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Egyptian National Team has officially selected Spokane, Washington, as its Team Base Camp.

The Pharaohs open up their World Cup campaign on 15 June against Belgium. They'd dearly love to give skipper Mo Salah the ultimate birthday gift by winning that game. 

Including the upcoming 2026 tournament, Egypt has qualified for the FIFA World Cup four times.

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