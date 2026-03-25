Where to watch Boca Juniors today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Boca Juniors are one of the most iconic names in world soccer.

Based in Buenos Aires, they are one of the powerhouses of South America, and are renowned for their fierce passion, legendary players and the electric atmosphere generated at La Bombonera stadium. Producing some of the most iconic names of the game, not least of all the incomparable Diego Maradona, their rivalry with River Plate in the Superclasico remains one of the most intense in world sports.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the Argentina giants in action here in the United States.

Upcoming Boca Juniors TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Argentina Primera Division soccer

Where to watch Boca Juniors for free

Boca Juniors and other Argentina Primera Division soccer games are broadcast live on TyC Sports Internacional here in the United States.

TyC Sports Internacional is available on the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers free five day trials.

Where to watch Boca Juniors with Spanish commentary

TyC Sports Internacional, which broadcasts Boca Juniors and other Argentina Primera Division soccer games here in the United States, is a Spanish-language channel.

It is available via Fubo, as well as Fanatiz.

Where to watch Boca Juniors worldwide

Broadcasters listed in the table below is generally where you are able to find Boca Juniors coverage around the world.

For a specific upcoming Boca Juniors soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Boca Juniors soccer game on your favored streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports