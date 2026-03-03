Where to watch and live stream Argentina Primera Division soccer March 2026

The Argentina Primera Division is one of the most prestigious and passionate in South American and world soccer. To follow it live in the United States, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Argentina Primera Division TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch Argentina today? Live soccer streams and TV channels

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division for free

Argentina Primera Division soccer is regularly shown live on TyC Sports which is available on the streaming service Fubo.

Fubo offer new customers a free five day trial of their service before deciding upon whether to commit to a subscription.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream TyC Sports March 2026

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division with Spanish commentary

TyC Sports offers Spanish commentary coverage of Argentina Primera Division soccer here in the United States.

You can access TyC Sports through Fubo, as well as Fanatiz.

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Argentina Primera Division soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Argentina Max Argentina | TNT Sports Canada Fanatiz LATAM TyC Sports Internacional Mexico Fanatiz International Fanatiz

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Argentina Primera Division soccer game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).