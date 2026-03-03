Goal.com
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Argentina Primera Division soccer March 2026

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Argentine Primera Division soccer game broadcast live online and on US TV

The Argentina Primera Division is one of the most prestigious and passionate in South American and world soccer. To follow it live in the United States, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Argentina Primera Division TV schedule

Sarmiento vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto
Fanatiz
Huracan vs Belgrano
Fanatiz
Atletico Tucuman vs Racing Club
Fanatiz
Lanus vs Boca Juniors
Fanatiz
Gimnasia Mendoza vs Defensa y Justicia
Fanatiz
Club Atletico Platense vs Estudiantes
Fanatiz
Barracas Central vs Banfield
Fanatiz
Velez Sarsfield vs Newell's Old Boys
Fanatiz
Union vs Talleres
Fanatiz
Rosario Central vs Tigre
Fanatiz
Aldosivi vs Independiente Rivadavia
Fanatiz
Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Instituto
Fanatiz
San Lorenzo vs Independiente
Fanatiz
Racing Club vs Huracan
Fanatiz
Belgrano vs Sarmiento
Fanatiz
Lanus vs Deportivo Riestra
Fanatiz
Gimnasia LP vs Argentinos Juniors
Fanatiz
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Boca Juniors
Fanatiz
River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman
Fanatiz

READ MORE: Where to watch Argentina today? Live soccer streams and TV channels

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division for free

Argentina Primera Division soccer is regularly shown live on TyC Sports which is available on the streaming service Fubo.

Fubo offer new customers a free five day trial of their service before deciding upon whether to commit to a subscription.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream TyC Sports March 2026

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division with Spanish commentary

TyC Sports offers Spanish commentary coverage of Argentina Primera Division soccer here in the United States.

You can access TyC Sports through Fubo, as well as Fanatiz.

Where to watch Argentina Primera Division worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Argentina Primera Division soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
ArgentinaMax Argentina | TNT Sports
CanadaFanatiz
LATAMTyC Sports Internacional
MexicoFanatiz
InternationalFanatiz

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Argentina Primera Division soccer game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

