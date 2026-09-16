Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Torreense will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Lillestroem vs Torreense is available to stream live on Paramount+. Subscribers can watch the match through the platform's sports coverage.

Lillestroem host Torreense at Aaraasen Stadion in Skedsmo in the Europa League, with both sides sitting at the top of the group standings as they meet in what promises to be a decisive fixture.

The Norwegian side arrive in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Hans Erik Oedegaard's squad have been building momentum in the Eliteserien and carried that confidence into European competition.

Torreense make the trip from Portugal carrying a mixed run of results in Liga Portugal 2. Luis Tralhao's side have shown resilience but have struggled for consistency, managing three draws in five league outings without a win in their most recent game.

With both clubs level at the top of the Europa League table, the stakes are clear. A win for either side would be a significant step toward securing their position in the competition.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem head coach Hans Erik Oedegaard has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side, though further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Torreense manager Luis Tralhao is similarly yet to name his projected lineup. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and additional team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Lillestroem have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning the other. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home victory over Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien on September 12. They also claimed a 1-2 win away at Brann and a 0-3 cup win over Aurskog Finstadbru, though a 1-4 defeat to Fredrikstad represents their heaviest recent setback. Across the five matches, Lillestroem scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Torreense have not won any of their last five Liga Portugal 2 matches, recording two draws and one defeat in their three most recent games. Their last outing ended 0-0 against Leixoes on September 11, following a 0-2 win over Benfica B on September 5. A 0-3 loss to Vizela on August 29 was their only defeat in the run. Torreense scored six goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Lillestroem and Torreense are recorded in the available data. This Europa League fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs on record.

Standings

Both Lillestroem and Torreense are currently positioned first in the Europa League group table ahead of this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Torreense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: