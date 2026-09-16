Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

Today's game between Levski Sofia and Salzburg will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Levski Sofia vs Salzburg is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Levski Sofia host Salzburg at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia in the Europa League, with both sides sitting level at the top of the group standings.

Levski arrive into this fixture on mixed form. The Bulgarian champions drew 0-0 with Botev Vratsa in the First Professional League on September 13, and that followed a 2-4 Super Cup defeat to CSKA Sofia. Three wins from their last five across all competitions, though, show there is enough in Julio Velazquez's side to compete.

Levski's European campaign carries added intrigue off the pitch. Former Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar recently joined the club's board of directors following his departure from Nottingham Forest, bringing significant international attention to the Sofia outfit.

Salzburg travel to Bulgaria in strong form. Danny Roehl's side beat Rapid Wien 5-1 and Austria Wien 4-1 in back-to-back Bundesliga fixtures, and they secured their place in this stage of the competition with a 3-0 win over Mjaellby in Europa League qualification.

A draw against Ried last weekend was the only blemish on an otherwise dominant recent run for the Austrian side, who have scored 13 goals across their last four wins.

This is a meeting between two clubs who know each other from this competition. Their previous encounters in the Europa League both ended 1-0 to Salzburg, making the Austrian side narrow favourites to extend that record.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levski Sofia are managed by Julio Velazquez for this Europa League fixture. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed by the club ahead of kick-off, and further updates are expected closer to the match.

Salzburg head coach Danny Roehl also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Details on the squad and any absences will be added as they are released.

Form

Levski Sofia have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Botev Vratsa in the First Professional League on September 13. Prior to that, they beat CSKA 1948 1-0 and claimed a 2-1 away win at Slavia Sofia. The defeat came against CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup, where they conceded four goals. Across the five matches, Levski have scored six goals and conceded five.

Salzburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ried in the Bundesliga on September 11, ending a run of four consecutive wins. That winning sequence included a 5-1 thrashing of Rapid Wien and a 3-0 Europa League qualification victory over Mjaellby. Salzburg have scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 5, 2009, when Salzburg won 1-0 at the Vasil Levski stadium. The previous fixture, played on October 22, 2009, also ended 1-0 to Salzburg, this time on home soil. Across both recorded meetings, Salzburg have won twice, Levski Sofia have won none, and a combined two goals were scored.

Standings

Both Levski Sofia and Salzburg are currently positioned first in the Europa League table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: