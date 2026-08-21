Liga MX - Game Week 5 21 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and Monterrey will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Leon vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX Apertura fixture are listed below.

Leon host Monterrey at the Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings two sides together in contrasting positions in the table.

Ignacio Ambriz's side arrive at their own ground on the back of a perfect five-match winning run. The Panzas Verdes beat Necaxa 2-1 in their most recent Liga MX outing and carried their Leagues Cup form into August with wins over Nashville SC, Orlando City, and Inter Miami. Leon have not lost since late July and head into this match with real confidence.

Matias Almeyda's Monterrey are the visitors, and they travel to Leon in strong form of their own. Rayados dismantled FC Juarez 6-1 in their last Liga MX appearance and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. The Leagues Cup run sharpened Almeyda's squad, and they arrive here with serious momentum.

The contrast in table positions adds an edge to the contest. Monterrey sit third in the Apertura standings and will want to maintain pressure at the top. Leon are 11th and need points to climb.

Both clubs impressed in the Leagues Cup this summer. Leon knocked out Inter Miami in a 3-2 win that drew headlines for more than just the football, while Monterrey progressed through a competitive group that included MLS opposition. The domestic calendar now demands they refocus, and this fixture is a stern test for each.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Leon vs Monterrey, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leon vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz has not confirmed a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda has similarly not released team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors, and further squad information will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Leon have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga MX win over Necaxa on August 18, which followed three successive Leagues Cup victories against Nashville SC, Orlando City, and Inter Miami. Ambriz's side also beat Pachuca 1-0 in Liga MX on August 2 to open that run. Leon have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches, winning each game despite not keeping a single clean sheet.

Monterrey have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 Liga MX demolition of FC Juarez on August 16, a result that followed Leagues Cup wins over Nashville SC and Inter Miami. Almeyda's side suffered their only defeat in this run against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 5, losing 2-1. Monterrey have scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded five, with their attacking output particularly sharp in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in Liga MX on February 15, 2026, when Monterrey hosted Leon and won 1-0. Before that, Leon beat Monterrey 3-1 at the Estadio Nou Camp in August 2025 and 2-0 in April 2024. Across the last five Liga MX head-to-head fixtures, Monterrey hold a three-wins-to-one advantage over Leon, with one win apiece in the remaining match. Leon's last home victory in this fixture dates to April 2024.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Monterrey sit third while Leon are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: