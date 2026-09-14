Liga MX - Game Week 8 14 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Leon vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leon host Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura fixture with table implications for both clubs.

Ignacio Ambriz's side come into this match in mixed form. A 3-1 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional on September 11 was a setback, though Leon had beaten CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup just days earlier, showing they can compete against the division's strongest sides.

Atletico de San Luis arrive with their own wounds to lick. Diego Mejia's squad were beaten 3-0 by CD Guadalajara on September 5, a result that extended what has been a difficult run in recent weeks.

San Luis did show some character before that loss, winning 3-1 away at Monterrey on August 31. That result offered a glimpse of what the side can produce when things click, but consistency has been hard to find.

The Apertura standings tell a clear story heading into this match. Leon sit 11th while San Luis are placed 16th, making this a fixture both teams need to win for different reasons.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs Atletico de San Luis live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Leon vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon head coach Ignacio Ambriz has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia has similarly yet to confirm a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Leon have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Liga MX defeat to Club Universidad Nacional on September 11. Before that, Ambriz's side beat CF America 1-0 in the Leagues Cup and suffered a 2-0 loss to Toluca in the same competition. Leon also drew 1-1 with Atlante and beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 in Leagues Cup action earlier in the run.

Atletico de San Luis have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Liga MX defeat to CD Guadalajara on September 5. San Luis did win 3-1 away at Monterrey on August 31, and earlier in the sequence drew 1-1 with Pachuca before losing 3-0 to CF America in league play. A 2-2 Leagues Cup result against Orlando City also features in this recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on March 22, 2026, when Leon won 2-1 away at Atletico de San Luis. Across the last five competitive encounters, Leon hold the stronger record, winning three times against two defeats, with San Luis claiming victories in July 2025 and in the Clausura 2025 campaign.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Leon currently sit 11th while Atletico de San Luis are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: