Liga MX - Game Week 1 Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and Atlas will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Leon vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leon host Atlas at the Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Ignacio Ambriz's side arrive in difficult form, having lost their last two Liga MX matches. A 4-1 defeat to Toluca followed a 3-2 loss to CF America, and Leon will be eager to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

Atlas, coached by Diego Cocca, sit second in the Apertura standings and come into this match with a more settled recent record. Two wins in their last five — against CF America and Santos Laguna — show the Guadalajara club can pick up points on the road.

The visitors do carry some recent baggage, however. Back-to-back losses to Cruz Azul in the league have dented momentum at a point in the season where Atlas could ill afford a dip.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an interesting layer. Leon won the most recent meeting 2-0 in April, though Atlas claimed the same scoreline when the fixture was played in Guadalajara last October.

For Leon, three points here would go a long way toward reversing a worrying run. For Atlas, a win away from home would reinforce their position near the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs Atlas, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leon vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon are managed by Ignacio Ambriz. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlas head coach Diego Cocca also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. A projected lineup has not been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Leon have won two and lost two of their last five Liga MX matches, with one result not included in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Toluca, and they also lost 3-2 to CF America in that same stretch. On the positive side, they beat FC Juarez 3-1 and won away at Puebla, and they defeated Atlas 2-0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting earlier in April.

Atlas have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent match was a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul, and they also lost 3-2 to the same opponents the week before. The bright spots include a 1-0 win over CF America and a 1-0 victory at Santos Laguna, with a goalless draw against Tigres completing the five-match run. Atlas have kept clean sheets in three of those five games.

Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 5, 2026, when Leon won 2-0 at the Estadio Nou Camp in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a goalless draw. Leon have won twice at home in that period, while Atlas's victories both came at the Estadio Jalisco.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura standings, Atlas sit second, while Leon are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: