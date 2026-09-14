Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Udinese will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Inter vs Udinese is available to stream live. Paramount+ and Peacock both carry the match — click the links below to access their current subscription offers and watch live.

Inter host Udinese at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Monday, September 14, in a Serie A Matchday 4 fixture that carries more weight than the calendar date might suggest.

Christian Chivu's side arrive at this game sandwiched between two of the most demanding fixtures on their schedule. A Champions League defeat to Real Madrid last week and a trip to Roma coming up on the weekend mean the nerazzurri cannot afford to lose focus on the domestic task in front of them.

Inter have been sharp in Serie A so far. Three wins from three league outings, including a 3-2 victory over Napoli and a clean sheet away at Cagliari, have them sitting third in the table. The mood at the club has also been lifted by Andy Diouf's call-up to the French national team, a reward for his strong start to the season.

Udinese arrive in Milan in a complicated situation of their own. Kosta Runjaic's squad carries a lengthy injury list, and their league form has been mixed — two wins and a draw in Serie A, but a 1-2 defeat to Lazio last time out in the league.

History offers Inter a cautionary note. Exactly one year ago, Udinese won at the Giuseppe Meazza, a result that threatened to derail Chivu's project before it had properly begun. Inter recovered to win the Double, but the memory of that evening has not faded.

John Stones, the English centre-back who joined on a free transfer this summer, made a positive impression when he came off the bench at the Bernabeu and could be handed his first Serie A start here.

For TV channel and live stream options for this fixture, the details are below.

How to watch Inter vs Udinese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivu's projected XI includes Josep Martinez in goal, with a back line of Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck. Federico Dimarco is listed in the probable lineup at left wing-back, while the midfield features Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, and Piotr Zielinski. Andy Diouf, Lautaro Martinez, and Francesco Pio Esposito complete the projected starting side. Djed Spence remains unavailable through injury, and there are no suspensions listed for the home side.

For Udinese, Kosta Runjaic is without five players. Nicolo Zaniolo, Matteo Palma, Alessandro Zanoli, Oumar Solet, and Juan Arizala are all sidelined. The projected XI lines up with Maduka Okoye in goal, a back four of Enzo Ebosse, James Abankwah, Nicolo Bertola, and Hassane Kamara, a midfield of Jesper Karlstroem, Mergim Vojvoda, Sandi Lovric, and Unai Gomez, with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Keinan Davis leading the attack.

Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League opener, where they lost 2-1. In Serie A, they have won all three league games, beating Monza 4-1, Cagliari 1-0 away from home, and Napoli 3-2 at San Siro. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Udinese have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive matches, with a Coppa Italia win over Venezia also factored in. Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Lazio. Prior to that, they beat Monza 3-2 away and drew 1-1 with Como on the opening weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Inter won 1-0 at Udinese's ground in Serie A. Before that, Udinese claimed a famous 2-1 victory at the Giuseppe Meazza in August 2025 — the result that serves as the backdrop to this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter have won three and Udinese one, with one additional Inter victory in the Coppa Italia in December 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Inter sit third while Udinese are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: