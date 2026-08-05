Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Inter Miami CF vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. Apple TV holds exclusive streaming rights to the entire 2026 Leagues Cup. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year and covers every match in the tournament with no blackouts. New subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. Watch live on Apple TV.

Inter Miami CF and Atletico de San Luis meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, the revamped cross-border tournament that pits MLS clubs against Liga MX opposition across a compact, high-stakes group stage.

Inter Miami arrive at this fixture carrying genuine momentum in MLS, riding a seven-match unbeaten streak into the tournament. The Herons are the reigning MLS Cup holders and have been chasing the Supporters' Shield with purpose. Their squad depth has grown considerably this summer, with Casemiro joining Lionel Messi in South Florida - though an MLS investigation into that transfer has added a layer of off-field noise to the club's preparations.

Messi himself returned from the World Cup only recently. He came off the bench in Miami's 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew on August 2, his first appearance since Argentina's World Cup final defeat on July 19. His sharpness will be closely watched as Miami shift focus to this Leagues Cup assignment.

Atletico de San Luis come into this contest looking for traction amidst mixed Liga MX form. Diego Mejia's side have drawn their last two domestic matches, including a goalless stalemate with Tijuana, and remain winless in their opening Apertura fixtures. This Leagues Cup opener carries added weight for a club that urgently needs a result to spark momentum.

The Leagues Cup format guarantees MLS versus Liga MX clashes throughout the group phase, with the top four MLS clubs overall and the top four Liga MX clubs overall advancing to the quarterfinals. Every match carries consequence from the opening whistle.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos for this Leagues Cup fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico de San Luis are led by Diego Mejia. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Inter Miami have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew on August 2, a game in which Lionel Messi returned from the bench. Before that, Miami beat CF Montreal 1-0 on the road and edged Chicago Fire 3-2. Their most emphatic result in the run came against Philadelphia Union, a 6-4 win that underlined their attacking output. Across the five matches, Miami have scored 14 goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates freely but is not without defensive exposure.

Atletico de San Luis have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Tijuana on August 1. They also drew 2-2 with Tigres before losing 3-2 to Cruz Azul. San Luis beat Santos Laguna 2-0 in their most positive showing of the run. The side has scored six goals and conceded six across the five matches, leaving them with a flat goal difference heading into this cross-league test.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous head-to-head data between Inter Miami CF and Atletico de San Luis is available. This fixture represents a rare cross-league meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Atletico de San Luis sit 11th while Inter Miami CF are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: