Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Girona and Arsenal will kick-off at Aug 1, 2026, 2:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Girona vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal head to Spain to face Girona in a Club Friendly as Mikel Arteta's newly-crowned Premier League champions continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Gunners arrive in fine shape after a historic domestic title triumph, ending a 22-year wait for the league crown. Arteta has spoken publicly about raising standards even further, framing the title win as a beginning rather than a destination.

Off the pitch, Arsenal's summer has been defined by transfer activity. A deal for Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United is close to completion, with an agreement reportedly reached on a fee of €90m plus add-ons. The Brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms and is expected to become one of the marquee signings of the window.

Girona, meanwhile, enter this friendly off the back of a mixed pre-season. They drew 3-3 with Castellon in their most recent outing and were beaten 1-0 by Deportivo Alaves before that. The Catalan club finished their LaLiga campaign with draws against Elche and Real Sociedad sandwiching a defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they will be looking to sharpen up before the new Spanish top-flight season begins.

One notable absentee on the Arsenal side is Jurrien Timber, who has left the club's warm-weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury in London. The Dutch defender's fitness will be monitored ahead of the competitive season.

For those looking to watch Girona vs Arsenal live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news, confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups have been provided for either side ahead of this friendly. On the Arsenal side, Jurrien Timber has departed the club's pre-season camp in Spain to continue his recovery from a groin injury, though no further squad updates are currently available. Information for both Girona and Arsenal will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Girona have taken two points from their last five matches across pre-season and LaLiga, recording no wins, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 against Castellon in a Club Friendly, while they also drew 1-1 with both Elche and Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga fixtures of the previous season. Defeats came against Deportivo Alaves (0-1) and Atletico Madrid (0-1).

Arsenal's last five matches tell a contrasting story. The Gunners won four of those games, losing only one. Their sole defeat came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, where they went out on a 1-1 scoreline. Arsenal beat Crystal Palace (2-1), Burnley (1-0), West Ham United (1-0), and Atletico Madrid (1-0) in their other four outings, keeping three clean sheets across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Champions League Girona GIR 1 Arsenal ARS 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided dataset came in the Champions League on January 29, 2025, when Arsenal won 2-1 away at Girona. That result represents the sole head-to-head entry available, making it difficult to draw broader patterns from previous encounters.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: