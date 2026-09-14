LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Real Madrid will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Elche vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN 2, ESPN+, ESPN Select, FOX Deportes, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Martinez Valero to face Elche in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to maintain their early-season push at the top of the table.

Los Blancos arrive in Elche in strong form after a 4-1 demolition of Rayo Vallecano last weekend, a result that moved them level on points with Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe was at the heart of that performance, scoring twice and setting the tone for a display that underlined Real Madrid's attacking depth.

Elche, sitting in 19th place, have endured a difficult start to the campaign. They have won none of their last five league matches, taking just two draws from that run and conceding freely throughout.

Mourinho will be without several key players through injury, though his squad retains considerable quality across the pitch. New signing Bernardo Silva has spoken about being struck by the attacking firepower around him, and that quality will be on display again here.

Elche will take some encouragement from a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their most recent outing, ending a three-match losing run. Martin Anselmi's side need points urgently and will look to make the Bernabeu visitors uncomfortable on home soil.

With the Madrid derby against Atletico on the horizon and Champions League commitments continuing, Mourinho faces familiar rotation decisions. This fixture presents an opportunity to manage minutes while staying on Barcelona's coattails at the summit.

For details on how to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Elche head into this fixture without Yago Santiago through injury. Martin Anselmi's projected XI includes Matias Dituro in goal, with a back line of Federico Redondo, Victor Chust, and Buba Sangare, and Facundo Buonanotte and Tete Morente expected to feature in the attacking positions.

Real Madrid are without Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy through injury. Mourinho's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, and Marc Cucurella in defence, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, and Federico Valverde in midfield, and Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack.

Form

Elche have recorded no wins in their last five LaLiga matches, taking one draw and suffering four defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao, halting a run of three straight losses. Earlier in that stretch they were beaten 2-3 by Real Sociedad and 3-2 by Racing Santander, and suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona. Across those five matches they have scored five goals and conceded 13.

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was the 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, and before that they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League. Their only defeat in the run was a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga. They have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 4-1 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three and Elche have won none, with two matches ending level. Real Madrid have scored 13 goals in those five meetings, conceding five.

Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 19th while Real Madrid are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: