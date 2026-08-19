Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 20 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between CSD Macara and Santos FC will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

US viewers can watch CSD Macara vs Santos FC live via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CSD Macara host Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Ecuadorian side looking to overturn the deficit from the first leg at Vila Belmiro.

Macara come into this second leg having lost 2-1 in Brazil six days ago, meaning Guillermo Sanguinetti's side need at least a two-goal winning margin to advance without extra time. Their domestic form has been solid enough to suggest they will push Santos hard on home soil.

Santos arrive in Ecuador carrying more than just a one-goal advantage. Cuca's squad has been dealing with a charged atmosphere around the club since the first leg, when Neymar publicly clashed with supporters who booed him during the comeback win, telling critical fans to "stay home." The fallout has lingered.

Off the pitch, Neymar's disciplinary record has been a running concern for the coaching staff, with Cuca confirming plans to address the forward's worsening card accumulation. A Copa do Brasil quarter-final against Palmeiras also looms on August 26, adding to the workload Santos must manage.

For Macara, this is a chance to produce one of their most significant results in recent memory. They sit top of Group A in the Copa Sudamericana and have the quality to make Santos uncomfortable, particularly with the backing of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CSD Macara vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CSD Macara vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CSD Macara head coach Guillermo Sanguinetti has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos manager Cuca is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage, and no projected XI is available. The club's off-field situation continues to develop, but no official team news has been confirmed. Check back for the latest ahead of kick-off.

Form

CSD Macara have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Universidad Catolica in the Ecuadorian Serie A on August 18. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Santos in the Copa Sudamericana first leg on August 13, though they did beat Barcelona SC 1-2 away in Serie A on August 9 and defeated Guayaquil City 2-1 on August 2. Their only other defeat in the run was a 1-1 Copa Ecuador loss to Gualaceo SC on July 29, which counted as an elimination.

Santos have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-3 win away at Vasco da Gama in Serie A on August 16, following the Copa Sudamericana first-leg victory over Macara on August 13. The one defeat in the run was a 0-2 loss at home to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on August 9. Santos have also won two cup ties against Remo, winning 0-1 away after a 0-0 first-leg draw.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data came in the Copa Sudamericana first leg on August 13, 2026, when Santos FC hosted CSD Macara at Vila Belmiro and won 2-1. That result gives Santos the advantage heading into this second leg in Ecuador.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, CSD Macara sit first in Group A, while Santos FC are placed second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSD Macara vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: