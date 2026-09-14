Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Como vs Parma is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below.

Como host Parma at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Serie A, with Cesc Fabregas's side looking to build on a remarkable week that has caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

The Lariani arrive at this fixture on the back of a 4-1 Champions League debut victory over RB Leipzig — a result that announced them as a genuine force on the continental stage. That win followed back-to-back Serie A victories over Napoli and Genoa, and Como now sit sixth in the table.

Parma arrive in difficult form. Carlos Cuesta's side have lost three of their last five league matches and sit 17th in Serie A, with pressure mounting on the squad to find consistency.

The visitors were beaten 2-0 by Juventus in their most recent league outing before drawing 1-1 at Monza, and they also suffered a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Cremonese.

Como have won the last two Serie A meetings between these clubs, including a 1-0 home victory in May 2026, and will be strong favourites to extend that run in front of their own supporters.

For all the details on how to watch Como vs Parma live, read on.

How to watch Como vs Parma Calcio 1913 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas is expected to name a strong XI, with the projected lineup reading: Butez; Yan Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Nico Paz, Perrone, Baturina; Da Cunha, Diao, Douvikas. Jayden Addai is the only player ruled out through injury, and there are no suspensions to report.

Parma head coach Carlos Cuesta is without Adrian Bernabe and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia through injury. The projected XI lines up as: Corvi; Troilo, Del Prato, Diego Carlos, Keita; Britschgi, Fabbian, Ordonez; Valeri, Toure, Romero. No suspensions affect the visitors.

Form

Como have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, and they also beat Napoli 2-1 and Genoa 4-1 in Serie A. The only dropped points in that run came via a 1-1 draw with Udinese on the opening weekend of the league season.

Parma have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Monza, following a 2-0 league defeat to Juventus. Their sole win in this stretch was a 2-0 Coppa Italia victory over Catania.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a 1-0 Como home win in Serie A on May 17, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Como have won three, with one draw and one Parma win. The sides drew 0-0 in October 2025 and 0-0 again in October 2024, with Como winning 1-0 away in May 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Como sit sixth while Parma are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: