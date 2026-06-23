Watch for FREE: Colombia vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Colombia vs. DR Congo World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group K clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (10:00 PM Eastern Time / 7:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Guadalajara Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The matchup will see Néstor Lorenzo's technically gifted Colombian squad, led by stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient DR Congo side aiming for an upset on the world stage after a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Can I cancel Fubo or DirecTV Stream before being charged?

Yes, absolutely. You can cancel both Fubo and DirecTV Stream before your free trial ends, and you won't be charged a dime for a monthly subscription.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1—a premium cable network—a standard over-the-air antenna will not be able to pick it up.

However, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Utilize a free streaming trial (Fubo, DirecTV Stream) to access FS1.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in over the air, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the largest television markets in the U.S.:

State Media Market / City Virtual Channel Call Sign Arizona Phoenix Channel 39 KTAZ

Tucson Channel 40 KHRR California Fresno - Visalia Channel 51 KNSO

Los Angeles Channel 52 KVEA

Sacramento Channel 33 KCSO-LD / KMUM-CD

San Diego Channel 48 KUAN-LD

San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose Channel 48 KSTS Colorado Denver Channel 25 KDEN-TV Connecticut Hartford - New Haven Channel 19 WRDM-CD District of Columbia Washington, D.C. Channel 44 WZDC-CD Florida Fort Myers - Naples Channel 43 WWDT-CD

Miami - Fort Lauderdale Channel 51 WSCV

Orlando - Daytona Beach Channel 31 WTMO-CD

Tampa - St. Petersburg Channel 49 WRMD-CD Georgia Atlanta Channel 47.2 WKTB-CD Illinois Chicago Channel 44 WSNS-TV Indiana Indianapolis Channel 19 WDNI-CD Louisiana New Orleans Channel 42 KGLA-DT Massachusetts Boston Channel 60 WNEU Minnesota Minneapolis - St. Paul Channel 25 / 17.1 KJNK-LD Nevada Las Vegas Channel 39 KBLR New Mexico Albuquerque - Santa Fe Channel 2 / 25.1 KASA-TV / KTEL-CD New York New York Metro Area Channel 47 WNJU North Carolina Charlotte Channel 9.2 WSOC-TV Oklahoma Oklahoma City Channel 30 KTUZ-TV Pennsylvania Philadelphia Channel 62 WWSI Texas Austin Channel 42.2 KEYE-DT2

Dallas – Fort Worth Channel 39 KXTX-TV

El Paso Channel 48 KTDO

Houston Channel 47 KTMD

Rio Grande Valley / McAllen Channel 40 KTLM

San Antonio Channel 60 KVDA Utah Salt Lake City Channel 27 KTMW Washington Seattle - Tacoma Channel 7.4 / 13 KIRO-DT4



