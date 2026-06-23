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World Cup
team-logoColombia
Guadalajara Stadium
team-logoDR Congo
Watch with a 5 day free trial on Telemundo or FS1 with Fubo
Neil Bennett

Watch for FREE: Colombia vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

TV Guide & Streaming
Colombia vs DR Congo
Colombia
DR Congo
World Cup

Find out how to catch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup clash without paying a dime.

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Colombia vs. DR Congo World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group K clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (10:00 PM Eastern Time / 7:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Guadalajara Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The matchup will see Néstor Lorenzo's technically gifted Colombian squad, led by stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient DR Congo side aiming for an upset on the world stage after a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Live stream on FS1 or Telemundo for FREEStart 5 day trial

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Can I cancel Fubo or DirecTV Stream before being charged?

Yes, absolutely. You can cancel both Fubo and DirecTV Stream before your free trial ends, and you won't be charged a dime for a monthly subscription.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1—a premium cable network—a standard over-the-air antenna will not be able to pick it up.

Power Rankings

However, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

  • For English commentary: Utilize a free streaming trial (Fubo, DirecTV Stream) to access FS1.
  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in over the air, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the largest television markets in the U.S.:

State

Media Market / City

Virtual Channel

Call Sign

Arizona

Phoenix

Channel 39

KTAZ


Tucson

Channel 40

KHRR

California

Fresno - Visalia

Channel 51

KNSO


Los Angeles

Channel 52

KVEA


Sacramento

Channel 33

KCSO-LD / KMUM-CD


San Diego

Channel 48

KUAN-LD


San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose

Channel 48

KSTS

Colorado

Denver

Channel 25

KDEN-TV

Connecticut

Hartford - New Haven

Channel 19

WRDM-CD

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C.

Channel 44

WZDC-CD

Florida

Fort Myers - Naples

Channel 43

WWDT-CD


Miami - Fort Lauderdale

Channel 51

WSCV


Orlando - Daytona Beach

Channel 31

WTMO-CD


Tampa - St. Petersburg

Channel 49

WRMD-CD

Georgia

Atlanta

Channel 47.2

WKTB-CD

Illinois

Chicago

Channel 44

WSNS-TV

Indiana

Indianapolis

Channel 19

WDNI-CD

Louisiana

New Orleans

Channel 42

KGLA-DT

Massachusetts

Boston

Channel 60

WNEU

Minnesota

Minneapolis - St. Paul

Channel 25 / 17.1

KJNK-LD

Nevada

Las Vegas

Channel 39

KBLR

New Mexico

Albuquerque - Santa Fe

Channel 2 / 25.1

KASA-TV / KTEL-CD

New York

New York Metro Area

Channel 47

WNJU

North Carolina

Charlotte

Channel 9.2

WSOC-TV

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Channel 30

KTUZ-TV

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Channel 62

WWSI

Texas

Austin

Channel 42.2

KEYE-DT2


Dallas – Fort Worth

Channel 39

KXTX-TV


El Paso

Channel 48

KTDO


Houston

Channel 47

KTMD


Rio Grande Valley / McAllen

Channel 40

KTLM


San Antonio

Channel 60

KVDA

Utah

Salt Lake City

Channel 27

KTMW

Washington

Seattle - Tacoma

Channel 7.4 / 13

KIRO-DT4

Live stream on FS1 or Telemundo for FREEStart 5 day trial


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