Watch for FREE: Colombia vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Colombia vs. DR Congo World Cup match for absolutely free.
The highly anticipated Group K clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (10:00 PM Eastern Time / 7:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Guadalajara Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The matchup will see Néstor Lorenzo's technically gifted Colombian squad, led by stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient DR Congo side aiming for an upset on the world stage after a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal.
If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.
Provider
Trial length
Channels
5 days
5 days
Can I cancel Fubo or DirecTV Stream before being charged?
Yes, absolutely. You can cancel both Fubo and DirecTV Stream before your free trial ends, and you won't be charged a dime for a monthly subscription.
Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna
Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1—a premium cable network—a standard over-the-air antenna will not be able to pick it up.
However, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.
- For English commentary: Utilize a free streaming trial (Fubo, DirecTV Stream) to access FS1.
- For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.
Telemundo Channel Guide
For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.
If you are looking to tune in over the air, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the largest television markets in the U.S.:
State
Media Market / City
Virtual Channel
Call Sign
Arizona
Phoenix
Channel 39
KTAZ
Tucson
Channel 40
KHRR
California
Fresno - Visalia
Channel 51
KNSO
Los Angeles
Channel 52
KVEA
Sacramento
Channel 33
KCSO-LD / KMUM-CD
San Diego
Channel 48
KUAN-LD
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Channel 48
KSTS
Colorado
Denver
Channel 25
KDEN-TV
Connecticut
Hartford - New Haven
Channel 19
WRDM-CD
District of Columbia
Washington, D.C.
Channel 44
WZDC-CD
Florida
Fort Myers - Naples
Channel 43
WWDT-CD
Miami - Fort Lauderdale
Channel 51
WSCV
Orlando - Daytona Beach
Channel 31
WTMO-CD
Tampa - St. Petersburg
Channel 49
WRMD-CD
Georgia
Atlanta
Channel 47.2
WKTB-CD
Illinois
Chicago
Channel 44
WSNS-TV
Indiana
Indianapolis
Channel 19
WDNI-CD
Louisiana
New Orleans
Channel 42
KGLA-DT
Massachusetts
Boston
Channel 60
WNEU
Minnesota
Minneapolis - St. Paul
Channel 25 / 17.1
KJNK-LD
Nevada
Las Vegas
Channel 39
KBLR
New Mexico
Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Channel 2 / 25.1
KASA-TV / KTEL-CD
New York
New York Metro Area
Channel 47
WNJU
North Carolina
Charlotte
Channel 9.2
WSOC-TV
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City
Channel 30
KTUZ-TV
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Channel 62
WWSI
Texas
Austin
Channel 42.2
KEYE-DT2
Dallas – Fort Worth
Channel 39
KXTX-TV
El Paso
Channel 48
KTDO
Houston
Channel 47
KTMD
Rio Grande Valley / McAllen
Channel 40
KTLM
San Antonio
Channel 60
KVDA
Utah
Salt Lake City
Channel 27
KTMW
Washington
Seattle - Tacoma
Channel 7.4 / 13
KIRO-DT4