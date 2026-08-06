Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Necaxa will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Necaxa is available to stream via Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this Leagues Cup fixture are listed below.

Chicago Fire FC and Necaxa meet in the Leagues Cup, the late-summer continental tournament that pits MLS clubs against Liga MX opposition in a short, sharp group-stage format.

Gregg Berhalter's side arrive at this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting MLS result. Robert Lewandowski marked his home debut with a brace, and Chicago showed enough attacking intent to suggest that life after Hugo Cuypers may not be the burden some feared.

Necaxa come into this one carrying the bruises of a 3-1 defeat to Toluca in Liga MX just days ago. Martin Varini's squad had shown promise earlier in July, beating Monterrey and Atlante in back-to-back league fixtures, but that Toluca loss will have tempered expectations heading into the Leagues Cup.

The Leagues Cup offers both clubs a chance to reset and build momentum outside their domestic calendars. For Chicago, it is also a chance to impress in front of their own supporters as the club's ambitious summer rebuild takes shape.

There is also an intriguing transfer subplot hovering over the Fire. Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move to MLS, with Chicago reported among the clubs leading the race to sign the former Manchester City midfielder from Napoli. Whether that story influences the mood around the club remains to be seen, but it has given the fanbase something to talk about.

Necaxa, known as Los Rayos, are a competitive Liga MX side who will not be overawed by the Leagues Cup format. They have faced MLS opposition in this tournament before and know what to expect.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Necaxa, coach Martin Varini has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences currently on record. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS win over Charlotte FC on August 2, a result that followed back-to-back league defeats to New York City FC (3-1) and Inter Miami CF (3-2). Earlier in the run, the Fire beat Toronto FC 2-1 and CF Montreal 2-0, recording back-to-back wins. Across the five matches, Chicago scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Necaxa have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Toluca on August 3. Before that loss, they had won consecutive league games against Monterrey (2-1) and Atlante (2-1). Their two heaviest results in the run were the Toluca defeat and a 4-1 loss to Cruz Azul in April. They drew 0-0 with CD Guadalajara in their other fixture, keeping a clean sheet in that game.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Chicago Fire FC and Necaxa. This fixture represents a cross-confederation encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical meeting data between the two clubs has not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Chicago Fire FC sit 20th and Necaxa are placed 25th, with both clubs looking to improve their positions as the group stage progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: