Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Ferencvaros will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Celtic vs Ferencvaros is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celtic host Ferencvaros at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the Europa League, as Martin O'Neill's side return to continental action following a bruising weekend in domestic cup football.

Celtic go into this fixture carrying the weight of a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers, a result that exposed defensive frailties and prompted a blunt assessment from captain Callum McGregor, who accused his teammates of functioning as individuals rather than a unit.

O'Neill, who secured a permanent contract after guiding Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title last season, will be demanding a sharp response. The manager lost Japan international Reo Hatate to Burnley on deadline day and has been reconfiguring his midfield since.

Ferencvaros arrive in Glasgow in strong form. Balazs Borbely's side progressed through Europa League qualification with a convincing aggregate victory over Trabzonspor and have been consistent in the Hungarian top flight.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Europa League table, which gives this fixture an added edge beyond the usual cup-tie atmosphere at Celtic Park.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for this Europa League fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of kick-off. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to the match.

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely. As with Celtic, no probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspension news have been confirmed. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Celtic head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup on September 13. Before that setback, Celtic beat St. Johnstone 1-0 and St. Mirren 2-1 in consecutive Premiership outings. They also defeated Aberdeen 3-0 and Falkirk 2-1 during the run, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across those five matches.

Ferencvaros have also been in consistent form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Ujpest in the Hungarian top flight, but they recorded a 3-0 win over Gyori ETO before that. Notably, Ferencvaros beat Trabzonspor twice in Europa League qualification, winning 4-0 at home and 1-0 away.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on November 4, 2021, when Celtic beat Ferencvaros 3-2 in Budapest in the Europa League. Before that, Celtic won 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture on October 19, 2021. The only other meeting in the dataset is a Champions League qualification tie in August 2020, when Ferencvaros beat Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park. Across these three meetings, Celtic have won twice and Ferencvaros once.

Standings

Both Celtic and Ferencvaros currently sit first in the Europa League table, making this a meeting between two sides who have started the competition in identical fashion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Ferencvaros today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: