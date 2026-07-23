Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Vitoria will kick-off at Jul 23, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Botafogo RJ vs Vitoria is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Coverage options vary by region, so check your local listings to confirm availability.

Botafogo RJ host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the Brazilian season.

Franclim Carvalho's side come into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Santos, a result that gave their campaign renewed momentum after a difficult run that included a defeat to Bahia.

Vitoria arrive in form. Jair Ventura's team beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 in their most recent outing and have shown enough consistency to suggest they will not make things easy for the hosts.

Botafogo sit ninth in the Serie A table, while Vitoria occupy eleventh. Three points separate the two sides, which makes this a match neither can afford to treat lightly.

Both teams have Copa Sudamericana and Cup Nordeste commitments in their recent fixture lists, so squad freshness and rotation will be worth watching when the lineups are confirmed.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Serie A clash.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ are managed by Franclim Carvalho for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Vitoria are led by Jair Ventura. As with the home side, no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Botafogo RJ have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Santos in Serie A, and they also claimed a 3-1 away win against Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana. The one blemish came in a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Bahia. Across those five games, Botafogo scored eight goals and conceded five.

Vitoria have been the stronger side in recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches. Their latest result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama, and they also secured a 1-2 away victory against Fortaleza in the Cup Nordeste. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-1 loss to Santos in the league. Vitoria scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended goalless, a 0-0 Serie A draw at Vitoria's ground in November 2025. The fixture a year earlier, in July 2025, also finished 0-0 when Botafogo were at home. Across the last five meetings, Botafogo hold the edge with two wins to Vitoria's none, with three draws rounding out the record. Goals have been scarce in this fixture, with the sides combining for just five across those five encounters.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Botafogo RJ sit in ninth place while Vitoria are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: