Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Marseille will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Besiktas vs Marseille is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. Subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform.

Besiktas host Marseille at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Europa League group stage fixture, with both clubs entering the competition looking to make their mark on the continental stage.

Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas arrive in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches including a 1-2 victory at Fenerbahce and a commanding 3-0 win over Erzurumspor FK. The Istanbul club will be buoyed by the noise of their home support and will see this as a genuine opportunity to make a statement.

Marseille, by contrast, come into this game in a difficult run of results. Bruno Genesio's side have lost three consecutive Ligue 1 matches, including defeats to Rennes, Paris FC, and Monaco, and will need to rediscover their early-season sharpness to compete here.

The two clubs have limited recent history against each other, with their last meetings coming in the Champions League group stage back in 2007. That adds an element of unpredictability to the contest.

For Marseille, a positive result in Istanbul would provide welcome relief from their domestic struggles. For Besiktas, victory would confirm their credentials as a force in this season's Europa League.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Besiktas vs Marseille live.

How to watch Besiktas vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Besiktas head coach Vincenzo Italiano has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the Europa League fixture, and no specific injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Marseille manager Bruno Genesio is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Besiktas have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a W-W-W-L-L record. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home win over Erzurumspor FK in the Super Lig, and they also claimed a 1-2 away victory at Fenerbahce on September 5. A 6-2 win over Corum FK on August 31 was their most emphatic result of the run, though they did suffer a 1-0 loss to FK Kauno Zalgiris in Europa League qualification and a 1-0 defeat to Alanyaspor. Across their last five matches, Besiktas scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Marseille have won just one of their last five matches, with their record reading W-L-L-L-L. Their only victory in that stretch was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Atletico Madrid in a friendly, Monaco, Paris FC, and most recently Rennes on September 11. Marseille scored eight goals across those five games but conceded seven, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Besiktas and Marseille came in the UEFA Champions League group stage on November 28, 2007, when Besiktas won 2-1 at home. Before that, Marseille beat Besiktas 2-0 in Istanbul on September 18, 2007. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed one win, with Marseille scoring two goals and Besiktas scoring three.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Besiktas and Marseille are currently level on positions, with each club sitting first in their respective standings at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: