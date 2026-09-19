Liga MX - Game Week 9 19 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and Necaxa will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Atletico de San Luis vs Necaxa is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico de San Luis host Necaxa at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Diego Mejia's side come into this game in poor form. San Luis have lost four of their last five Liga MX matches, including a 3-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara and a 2-0 loss to Leon in their most recent outing. A win here is not just desirable — it is close to essential.

Necaxa arrive in marginally better shape but with their own problems to address. Martin Varini's squad have taken three points from their last five Liga MX games, with two draws and three defeats in that run. Their last result was a 1-0 loss to Puebla on September 12.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Necaxa have been the dominant side in recent meetings, and San Luis will need to reverse that trend at home if they are to ease their relegation concerns.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Apertura standings, this is exactly the kind of fixture that can shift momentum — or deepen a crisis. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Necaxa live.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Mejia has not confirmed a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin Varini has similarly yet to name a lineup for Necaxa. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico de San Luis have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home defeat to Leon on September 15, following a 3-0 loss to CD Guadalajara on September 5. San Luis did beat Monterrey 3-1 away on August 31, but that result has been bookended by defeats. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Necaxa have taken two draws and suffered three defeats in their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 defeat to Puebla on September 12, and they also lost 3-1 to Cruz Azul on August 29. The two draws — 1-1 against Tigres and 1-1 against Club Universidad Nacional — represent their best results in this run. Necaxa have scored four goals and conceded seven across these five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on February 7, 2026, when Necaxa won 4-1 at home against Atletico de San Luis. Across the last five competitive encounters, Necaxa hold the stronger overall record, with Los Rayos winning three times against one defeat and one draw. San Luis's only win in the series came in October 2025, when they won 3-4 at home in a high-scoring contest.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Atletico de San Luis sit 16th and Necaxa are placed 13th. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the standings, making this a fixture with direct implications for each side's push away from the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: