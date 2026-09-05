Liga MX - Game Week 7 5 Sept 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and Atlante will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Atlas vs Atlante is available to watch live in the United States across Univision, TUDN, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlas host Atlante at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara for a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Hernan Crespo's side sit fourth in the Apertura standings and will be looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Queretaro FC last time out in the league. That loss interrupted a promising run that had included wins over Cruz Azul and Tigres, so Atlas will want to reassert themselves on home soil.

Atlante arrive in Guadalajara having returned to the top flight this season, and Miguel Herrera's squad is still finding its footing. The visitors drew 1-1 with Leon in their most recent outing but have struggled for consistency, sitting 15th in the Apertura table.

Herrera, one of Mexican football's most experienced managers, will know that road trips to established Liga MX venues are among the sternest tests his promoted side will face. Getting something from the Estadio Jalisco would represent a genuine statement of intent.

For Atlas, the priority is straightforward: return to winning ways at home and keep pace with the leading pack in the Apertura. Crespo has shown his squad is capable of beating top sides, and Atlante's vulnerability on the road makes this a fixture Los Rojinegros will approach with confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atlas vs Atlante, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlas vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas are managed by Hernan Crespo, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlante are led by Miguel Herrera, but similarly, no team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Updates to both squads will be provided as they become available.

Form

Atlas have won two, lost two, and drawn none across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Queretaro FC in Liga MX, a result that snapped a positive run. Prior to that, they beat Cruz Azul 2-0 away from home and edged Tigres 2-1 at the Estadio Jalisco. Atlas scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Atlante have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Leon in Liga MX, which followed a 2-0 loss to Tigres. The visitors were beaten heavily in the Leagues Cup, conceding seven goals across their two matches against Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake. Atlante scored two goals and conceded eight across the five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2014, when Atlante won 1-0 at the Estadio Jalisco in Liga MX. Across the five recorded meetings, Atlas have won once, Atlante have won twice, and two matches ended level. The last encounter before 2014 was a 1-1 draw when Atlante hosted Atlas in July 2013.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura, Atlas are currently fourth while Atlante sit 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs Atlante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: