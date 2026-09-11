Liga MX - Game Week 8 11 Sept 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Pachuca will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Atlante vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlante host Pachuca at the Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits a side still finding its feet in the top flight against a visiting team with genuine ambitions of climbing the table.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up back-to-back draws against Leon and Atlas, but wins remain elusive for the promoted side. Sitting 14th in the Apertura standings, Los Potros de Hierro will need more than points on the board — they need a statement result at home.

Pachuca arrive in Cancun with some momentum restored. Benjamin Mora's side won their last Liga MX outing 2-0 at FC Juarez, ending a run of three league games without a victory that had included draws against CD Guadalajara and Atletico de San Luis.

Los Tuzos sit 11th in the Apertura table and will see this as a fixture where three points are well within reach against a side that has not won in the league this season.

For Herrera, the challenge is clear: channel the competitive edge his experienced squad possesses and turn draws into wins on home soil. Pachuca, though, will arrive with the confidence of a team that just recorded a clean sheet on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Pachuca, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miguel Herrera has not confirmed a projected XI for Atlante ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benjamin Mora is similarly without confirmed team news for Pachuca. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released.

Form

Atlante have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Atlas in Liga MX, following an earlier 1-1 draw with Leon. The visitors also suffered a 2-0 loss to Tigres and were beaten 3-1 by Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup. Atlante scored three goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Pachuca have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at FC Juarez in Liga MX, and they also beat Charlotte FC 1-0 in the Leagues Cup. Los Tuzos drew 1-1 with both CD Guadalajara and Atletico de San Luis before losing 3-2 to Puebla. Pachuca scored five goals and conceded six across the five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa MX on January 30, 2019, when Atlante won 1-0 away at Pachuca. Across the last five recorded encounters, Atlante have won two, Pachuca have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in Pachuca in July 2015.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Atlante sit 14th while Pachuca are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: