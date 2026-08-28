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Liga MX
team-logoAtlante
Estadio Quintana Roo
team-logoLeon
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Watch Atlante vs Leon Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlante vs Leon
Atlante
Leon
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlante and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 6
Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Leon will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atlante vs Leon is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX Apertura fixture are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

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ViX

ViX

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Atlante host Leon at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their current campaigns.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante are back in the top flight after their return to the first division, but the Apertura has been a difficult adjustment. Los Potros de Hierro sit 13th in the standings and arrive into this match having lost their last outing, a 2-0 defeat to Tigres on August 22.

Leon make the trip to Cancun in a completely different frame of mind. Ignacio Ambriz's side have won five consecutive matches across all competitions, and their most recent result was a 3-0 Leagues Cup victory over Real Salt Lake on August 26. The Panzas Verdes are eighth in the Apertura table and carrying real momentum.

Atlante's Leagues Cup campaign offered little encouragement. Back-to-back defeats to Real Salt Lake, 4-0, and Minnesota United, 3-1, exposed the gap between Herrera's squad and more established opposition. A 0-0 draw with Toluca in Liga MX on August 15 at least steadied things domestically, but the win column remains thin.

Leon, by contrast, have looked sharp in both competitions. Ambriz's men beat Monterrey 2-0 in Liga MX on August 22 and knocked out Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup with a 2-3 win that drew attention across the continent. Their consistency across formats is the defining feature of their recent form.

Read on for all the information you need on where to watch Atlante vs Leon, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlante vs Leon Probable lineups

Atlante crest
Atlante
ATL
Formation
Leon crest
Leon
LEO
Leon crest
Leon
LEO

Manager

  • M. Herrera

Miguel Herrera has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for Atlante, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz is similarly without confirmed squad details. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

ATL

ATL - Form

VAN
W0-1
RSL
L4-0
MIN
L3-1
TOL
D0-0
TIG
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LEO

LEO - Form

ORL
W1-2
MIA
W2-3
NEC
W1-2
MON
W2-0
RSL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atlante have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX loss to Tigres on August 22, which followed a 0-0 draw with Toluca on August 15. Earlier in the run, Atlante lost 3-1 to Minnesota United and 4-0 to Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup, with their only win coming against Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-0, on August 5. Herrera's side have scored just one goal across those five matches and conceded ten.

Leon have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Leagues Cup win over Real Salt Lake on August 26, which followed a 2-0 Liga MX victory over Monterrey on August 22. Earlier in the run, Ambriz's side beat Necaxa 2-1 away from home, defeated Inter Miami 2-3 in the Leagues Cup, and beat Orlando City 2-1. Leon have scored eleven goals and conceded three across those five matches, winning each game.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AtlanteDrawLeon
1
1
3
Copa MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
3
FT
Copa MX
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
0
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
FT
Liga MX
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
1
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
0
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
0
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa MX on August 24, 2016, when Leon hosted Atlante and lost 1-3. That result reversed the outcome of their earlier Copa MX fixture in July 2016, when Atlante visited and lost 1-0. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Leon hold a three-wins-to-one advantage, with one draw, though all five fixtures date back to 2013 and 2016.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
5410102+813
W
W
W
D
W
2
AtlasAtlasATL
540185+312
W
W
L
W
W
3
TolucaTolucaTOL
531184+410
W
D
W
L
W
4
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
531185+310
W
W
D
W
L
5
PueblaPueblaPUE
531197+210
W
W
D
L
W
6
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
531187+110
L
W
D
W
W
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
5302127+59
L
W
W
L
W
8
LeonLeonLEO
530275+29
W
W
W
L
L
9
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
522186+28
D
D
W
W
L
10
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
52126607
L
D
W
W
L
11
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
521278-17
D
L
L
W
W
12
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
5203810-26
L
L
L
W
W
13
AtlanteAtlanteATL
512257-25
L
D
W
D
L
14
PachucaPachucaPAC
51137704
D
L
L
L
W
15
TigresTigresTIG
5113810-24
W
L
L
D
L
16
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
503259-43
D
L
D
D
L
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
5005411-70
L
L
L
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
5005315-120
L
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Atlante sit 13th while Leon are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Leon today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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