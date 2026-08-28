Liga MX - Game Week 6 28 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Leon will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atlante vs Leon is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX Apertura fixture are listed below.

Atlante host Leon at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their current campaigns.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante are back in the top flight after their return to the first division, but the Apertura has been a difficult adjustment. Los Potros de Hierro sit 13th in the standings and arrive into this match having lost their last outing, a 2-0 defeat to Tigres on August 22.

Leon make the trip to Cancun in a completely different frame of mind. Ignacio Ambriz's side have won five consecutive matches across all competitions, and their most recent result was a 3-0 Leagues Cup victory over Real Salt Lake on August 26. The Panzas Verdes are eighth in the Apertura table and carrying real momentum.

Atlante's Leagues Cup campaign offered little encouragement. Back-to-back defeats to Real Salt Lake, 4-0, and Minnesota United, 3-1, exposed the gap between Herrera's squad and more established opposition. A 0-0 draw with Toluca in Liga MX on August 15 at least steadied things domestically, but the win column remains thin.

Leon, by contrast, have looked sharp in both competitions. Ambriz's men beat Monterrey 2-0 in Liga MX on August 22 and knocked out Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup with a 2-3 win that drew attention across the continent. Their consistency across formats is the defining feature of their recent form.

Read on for all the information you need on where to watch Atlante vs Leon, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miguel Herrera has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for Atlante, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz is similarly without confirmed squad details. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Atlante have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX loss to Tigres on August 22, which followed a 0-0 draw with Toluca on August 15. Earlier in the run, Atlante lost 3-1 to Minnesota United and 4-0 to Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup, with their only win coming against Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-0, on August 5. Herrera's side have scored just one goal across those five matches and conceded ten.

Leon have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Leagues Cup win over Real Salt Lake on August 26, which followed a 2-0 Liga MX victory over Monterrey on August 22. Earlier in the run, Ambriz's side beat Necaxa 2-1 away from home, defeated Inter Miami 2-3 in the Leagues Cup, and beat Orlando City 2-1. Leon have scored eleven goals and conceded three across those five matches, winning each game.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa MX on August 24, 2016, when Leon hosted Atlante and lost 1-3. That result reversed the outcome of their earlier Copa MX fixture in July 2016, when Atlante visited and lost 1-0. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Leon hold a three-wins-to-one advantage, with one draw, though all five fixtures date back to 2013 and 2016.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Atlante sit 13th while Leon are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: