Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Internacional will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 5:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz carries the match for international viewers, while Premiere holds the rights for audiences in Brazil.

Athletico Paranaense host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their campaigns. Odair Hellmann's side arrive in strong form, while Paulo Pezzolano's Internacional are looking to arrest a damaging run of results.

Athlético Paranaense have been one of the more consistent sides in the Brazilian top flight over recent weeks. Sitting third in the Serie A table, they head into this match off the back of a win over Sao Paulo and have lost just once in their last five competitive outings.

Internacional's situation is considerably more precarious. The Porto Alegre club sit 14th in the standings and have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Cruzeiro, extending a run that will have Pezzolano searching for answers.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Athletico Paranaense won the most recent meeting, a Serie A encounter earlier this year, and they will carry that confidence into this fixture on home soil.

For Internacional, the mathematics are straightforward. Points are needed, and quickly. A side with genuine quality in their squad has not been performing to that standard in recent weeks, and another defeat here would deepen the pressure on the coaching staff.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Odair Hellmann has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this match for Athletico Paranaense, and no probable starting XI has been named at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news picture becomes clearer.

Paulo Pezzolano is similarly without any reported absentees in the current data for Internacional, and no projected lineup has been confirmed. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Athletico Paranaense have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Sao Paulo in Serie A on July 23. Earlier in the run, they beat Remo 2-1 away and defeated Mirassol 1-0 at home. A 1-1 draw with Flamengo and a cup win over Atletico GO round out the five-match stretch. Athletico have kept their defensive record solid across that period, conceding just three goals in their four most recent competitive games.

Internacional have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro on July 23. They also lost 3-1 to Red Bull Bragantino and 2-0 to Vitoria. The positives in the run came from a 4-1 win over Vasco da Gama and a 3-2 cup victory over Athletic Club. Internacional have struggled for defensive stability, conceding in four of their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Serie A fixture on January 28, 2026, when Athletico Paranaense won 1-0 away at Internacional. Before that, the two sides drew 2-2 in Porto Alegre in August 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Athletico Paranaense have won three times, Internacional have won once, and one match ended in a draw, with Athletico taking the most recent two encounters.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Athletico Paranaense sit third while Internacional are down in 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: