Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN, Fubo, and Peacock. Live stream and TV channel options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the bottom of the table.

Unai Emery's side arrive into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 Champions League victory over Club Brugge in Belgium, with summer signing Nicolas Jackson opening his account for the club in a frantic night in Bruges. That result snapped a difficult run of form for Villa, who had lost four of their previous five matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 hammering at Brighton.

There is also a refereeing cloud hanging over Villa Park ahead of this fixture. The Premier League's Key Match Incident Panel has ruled that Arsenal were incorrectly denied a stoppage-time penalty in their recent 1-0 win at Villa Park, with Ian Maatsen escaping a red card he should have received. The admission adds an awkward backdrop to Villa's home preparations.

Nottingham Forest arrive under Oliver Glasner having drawn their last two Premier League outings, including a 2-2 draw at Liverpool and a goalless stalemate at Tottenham Hotspur. Forest sit 16th in the table, one place above Villa in 17th, making this a direct contest between two sides desperate for points.

Liam Delap leads the Forest attack and has attracted considerable attention since his £50 million move, while Morgan Gibbs-White pulls the strings in midfield and has been linked with interest from Manchester United as a potential long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes.

TV channel and live stream details for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, and Leon Goretzka through injury, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack alongside Ross Barkley and George Hemmings.

Oliver Glasner names a Nottingham Forest side missing only Nicolo Savona through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. Liam Delap leads the line in the projected XI, supported by Morgan Gibbs-White, with Matz Sels in goal behind a back four that includes Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic.

Form

Aston Villa's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on September 8, which followed a goalless Premier League draw at Hull City. Villa also suffered a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal and a 4-0 defeat at Brighton in that run, scoring four goals and conceding six across the five fixtures.

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur on September 5, preceded by a 2-2 draw at Liverpool. Forest beat Brest 2-0 in a pre-season friendly but lost twice to Leeds United, including a 0-2 Carabao Cup exit. They have scored four goals and conceded five across the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on May 7, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villa hold three wins to Forest's one, with one draw. Villa have scored 11 goals in those five matches, while Forest have scored three.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa sit 17th and Nottingham Forest are 16th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: