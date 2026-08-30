Premier League - Game Week 2 31 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off at Aug 31, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live on USA Network, with Spanish-language coverage available on UNIVERSO. Cord-cutters can live stream the match through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Sling TV.

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Premier League season. The reigning champions arrive in the West Midlands looking to build on an opening-day win, while Villa are already searching for their first points of the campaign.

Arsenal secured the title last season for the first time in 22 years, and the mood around the club remains confident. Kai Havertz has spoken publicly about the squad's ambition to compete for every trophy available this season, setting the tone for what Mikel Arteta's side expects of itself.

Villa's summer has been turbulent. Emiliano Martinez has departed for Chelsea, leaving a void in goal, and the club missed out on Rafael Leao, who chose Galatasaray over a move to Birmingham. Unai Emery's side were beaten 4-0 by Brighton on the opening weekend and arrive into this fixture under immediate pressure.

Arsenal, by contrast, opened with a 3-0 win over Coventry City and claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 victory over Manchester City. They carry genuine momentum into this Bank Holiday fixture.

The transfer window adds further intrigue. Julian Alvarez remains a live target for Arsenal, with Atletico Madrid reportedly pressing for a decision, though any deal would come after this match.

For US viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without several first-team players for Villa. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Bailey are all sidelined through injury, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also dealing with defensive absences. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both unavailable through injury, which shapes the back line considerably. There are no suspensions listed for the visitors, and the projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz among the attacking options. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, and they also fell 2-1 to both Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly. Their only win in that run came against BG Pathum United. Villa have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding ten.

Arsenal's recent record stands in sharp contrast, with four wins from their last five. The Gunners beat Coventry City 3-0 on the opening Premier League weekend and claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. They also won 2-3 away at Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season fixture. Their only defeat in that period came against Real Betis. Arsenal have scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 win for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. Before that, Aston Villa claimed a 2-1 home victory over Arsenal at Villa Park on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal hold the upper hand with three wins to Villa's two, with both sides having shared a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in January 2025.

Standings

Aston Villa sit 17th in the Premier League table after the opening weekend, while Arsenal are placed sixth. Villa are among the sides that need points quickly, while Arsenal are looking to push into the top positions early in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: