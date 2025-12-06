Where to watch today's Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Minnesota Vikings (4-8) welcome the Washington Commanders (3-9) on Sunday in a matchup featuring two teams that entered 2024 with much higher hopes than where they’ve landed.

Vikings vs Commanders date and start time

The Vikings and Commanders will meet in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, with a 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT start time.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Vikings vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Washington looked competitive early on, but the wheels have completely fallen off. The Commanders limp into this contest riding a seven-game losing streak, and quarterback instability has been at the heart of their troubles. Jayden Daniels has been sidelined on and off with injuries and has only suited up six times, while Marcus Mariota has been forced into action in eight games. The good news for Washington is that Daniels was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is officially questionable, meaning there's a legitimate shot he’s back under centre this week.

Minnesota hasn’t fared any better, stuck in their own downward spiral after dropping six of their last seven contests. The only spark in that stretch came on November 2, when the Vikings shocked Detroit 27–24 on the road. Outside of that upset, Minnesota has fallen to the Ravens, Bears, Packers, and Seahawks, four teams with playoff ambitions, and failed to cover the spread in each of those outings. The struggles actually extend further back, as they also missed the number against the Chargers and Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vikings vs Commanders NFL game.

In the US, Vikings vs Commanders is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Vikings vs Commanders

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 14 matchup between the Vikings and the Commanders will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

