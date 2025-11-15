Where to watch today's Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Houston Texans (4-5) head to Nashville on Sunday for an AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans (1-8). Houston has an opportunity to climb back to the .500 mark, while Tennessee is simply searching for its second win of a long, frustrating season.

Titans vs Texans date and start time

The Titans and Texans will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Texans on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

The Texans have quietly started to right the ship, winning two of their last three and shaking off their ugly early-season form. But they’ll have to keep that momentum going without CJ Stroud, who remains sidelined by a concussion. Davis Mills gets the nod once again, and if last week was any indication, that might not be a bad thing. Mills helped pilot a 36–29 shootout win over Jacksonville, showcasing rhythm, poise, and command of the offense. The question now is whether he can carry that energy onto the road against another divisional rival.

Tennessee, meanwhile, continues to sit near the basement of the league by almost every measurable standard. At 1–8, the Titans are essentially playing out the string, and which version of the team shows up is anyone’s guess. A group fighting for pride, or one that gets steamrolled as the season winds down.

Rookie QB Cam Ward has endured plenty of growing pains. He heads into Week 11 with five touchdown passes and six picks, searching for consistency and confidence. At this point, Tennessee’s focus is less about winning games and more about giving Ward the developmental reps he needs to be a legitimate building block going into next year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Titans vs Texans NFL game.

Watch highlights of Titans vs Texans

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 11 matchup between the Titans and the Texans will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

